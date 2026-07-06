USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) conducts cross-deck flight operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

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Flight deck fuel team members, assigned to Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757), refuel a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Mitsubishi SH-60K Seahawk helicopter on Midgett’s flight deck during a cross-deck helicopter evolution as part of Pacific Atlas 26-1, June 15, 2026. Pacific Atlas is a series of demonstrations of allied logistics interoperability, signaling collective capability to sustain distributed maritime operations in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)