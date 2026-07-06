USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) conducts cross-deck flight operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

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A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Mitsubishi SH-60K Seahawk helicopter takes off from the flight deck of Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) during a cross-deck helicopter evolution as part of Pacific Atlas 26-1, June 17, 2026. Pacific Atlas is a series of demonstrations of allied logistics interoperability, signaling collective capability to sustain distributed maritime operations in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Freiburghaus)