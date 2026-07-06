(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community

    PANAMA

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    A UH-60 Blackhawk, assigned to Joint Task Force - Bravo, flies away after delivering a sling load in Mayo, Ngabe-Bugle Comarca, Panama, July 7, 2026. The purpose is to help students and local community members commute across the Circamola River, an area prone to flash flooding. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 16:03
    Photo ID: 9799724
    VIRIN: 260707-A-LY455-1229
    Resolution: 6174x4116
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community
    Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community
    Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community
    Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community
    Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community
    Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community
    Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JSCG-P, Panama, SOUTHCOM, JTF-B, humanitarian assistance, PANAMAX26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery