Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community

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A UH-60 Blackhawk, assigned to Joint Task Force - Bravo, flies away after delivering a sling load in Mayo, Ngabe-Bugle Comarca, Panama, July 7, 2026. The purpose is to help students and local community members commute across the Circamola River, an area prone to flash flooding. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)