Capitán Jose Cubilla, a commander of Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, in charge of the Tactical Post of Punta Rincon, overlooks a UH-60 Blackhawk at the Tactical Post of Punta Rincon, Panama, July 6, 2026. Cubilla welcomed Joint Task Force - Bravo to land while on their way to deliver bridge building material to Mayo, Ngabe-Bugle Comarca, as part of a humanitarian mission. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 16:03
|Photo ID:
|9799717
|VIRIN:
|260706-A-LY455-1058
|Resolution:
|5742x3991
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.