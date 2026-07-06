Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community

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Capitán Jose Cubilla, a commander of Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, in charge of the Tactical Post of Punta Rincon, overlooks a UH-60 Blackhawk at the Tactical Post of Punta Rincon, Panama, July 6, 2026. Cubilla welcomed Joint Task Force - Bravo to land while on their way to deliver bridge building material to Mayo, Ngabe-Bugle Comarca, as part of a humanitarian mission. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)