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    Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community [Image 2 of 7]

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    Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community

    PANAMA

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force - Bravo, and local Panamanians unravel a sling load in Mayo, Ngabe-Bugle Comarca, Panama, July 7, 2026. The supplies support construction of a bridge across the flood-prone Circamola River, a vital route for local residents. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 16:03
    Photo ID: 9799719
    VIRIN: 260707-A-LY455-1138
    Resolution: 6088x4059
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community
    Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community
    Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community
    Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community
    Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community
    Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community
    Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community

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    TAGS

    JSCG-P, Panama, SOUTHCOM, JTF-B, humanitarian assistance, PANAMAX26

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