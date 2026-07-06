U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force - Bravo, and local Panamanians unravel a sling load in Mayo, Ngabe-Bugle Comarca, Panama, July 7, 2026. The supplies support construction of a bridge across the flood-prone Circamola River, a vital route for local residents. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 16:03
|Photo ID:
|9799719
|VIRIN:
|260707-A-LY455-1138
|Resolution:
|6088x4059
|Size:
|5.32 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.