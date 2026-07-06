U.S. Army Capt. David Rodriguez, assigned to Joint Task Force - Bravo, watches a UH-60 Blackhawk deliver a slingload in Mayo, Ngabe-Bugle Comarca, Panama, July 7, 2026. The purpose is to help students and local community members commute across the Circamola River, an area prone to flash flooding. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 16:03
|Photo ID:
|9799723
|VIRIN:
|260707-A-LY455-1190
|Resolution:
|3567x4949
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.