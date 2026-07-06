Joint Task Force - Bravo conducts a Sling Load operation to assist local Panamanian community

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U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force - Bravo, and local Panamanians move supplies from a sling load in Mayo, Ngabe-Bugle Comarca, Panama, July 7, 2026. These supplies are critical to the local community to build a bridge across the Circamola River, prone to flash flooding, and is essential to locals commuting on a daily basis. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)