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    Italian mayors offer advice for U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s newcomers [Image 2 of 5]

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    Italian mayors offer advice for U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s newcomers

    TORRI DI QUARTESOLO, ITALY

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Randall Jackson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    USAG Italy Commander, Col. Vaughn Strong Jr. (left), and the Italian Base Commander, Col. Alessandro Nigri, meet with Mayor of Torri di Quartesolo as part of ongoing community relations events. Additionally, local Italian mayors and U.S. Army Garrison Italy leaders discussed community relations and newcomer integration during the recent Mayor’s Summit at the 250th Independence Day celebration on Caserma Ederle. The event, part of the Community Alliance Plan (CAP), featured discussions and video recordings aimed at helping American service members connect with local events, activities, and cultural programs outside the post. (Courtesy Photo/U.S. Army Garrison Italy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 07:58
    Photo ID: 9798503
    VIRIN: 260419-A-LR291-8093
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: TORRI DI QUARTESOLO, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Italian mayors offer advice for U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s newcomers [Image 5 of 5], by Randall Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Italian mayors offer advice for U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s newcomers
    Italian mayors offer advice for U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s newcomers
    Italian mayors offer advice for U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s newcomers
    Italian mayors offer advice for U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s newcomers
    Italian mayors offer advice for U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s newcomers

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