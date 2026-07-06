Italian mayors offer advice for U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s newcomers

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From left, Patrizia Brandolese, Councilmember Devis Zamberlan of town Mayor Isola Vicentina, Command Sgt. Maj. Shantelle Suber and Lt. Col. Wilbert Thibodeaux III of 509th Signal Battalion, talk about future community engagements. Additionally, local Italian mayors and U.S. Army Garrison Italy leaders discuss community relations and newcomer integration during the recent Mayor’s Summit at the 250th Independence Day celebration on Caserma Ederle. The event, part of the Community Alliance Plan (CAP), featured discussions and video recordings aimed at helping American service members connect with local events, activities, and cultural programs outside the post. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White /AFN Vicenza)