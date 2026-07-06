Italian mayors offer advice for U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s newcomers

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From left, Bobby White, the Post Commander of VFW Post 8862 renders honors with former Arcugnano mayor, Marco Carollo, at a ceremony remembering the fallen. Additionally, local Italian mayors and U.S. Army Garrison Italy leaders discussed community relations and newcomer integration during the recent Mayor’s Summit at the 250th Independence Day celebration on Caserma Ederle. The event, part of the Community Alliance Plan (CAP), featured discussions and video recordings aimed at helping American service members connect with local events, activities, and cultural programs outside the post. (Courtesy Photo/U.S. Army Garrison Italy)