Italian mayors offer advice for U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s newcomers

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The 414th Contracting Support Brigade Commander, Col. Isaac Torres and the mayor of Bolzano Vicentino, Lorenzo Cracco share the stage at a spring gala. Additionally, local Italian mayors and U.S. Army Garrison Italy leaders discussed community relations and newcomer integration during the recent Mayor’s Summit at the 250th Independence Day celebration on Caserma Ederle. The event, part of the Community Alliance Plan (CAP), featured discussions and video recordings aimed at helping American service members connect with local events, activities, and cultural programs outside the post. (Courtesy Photo/U.S. Army Garrison Italy)