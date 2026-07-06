No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving

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A Chilean air force forklift operator transports cargo as a loadmaster guides its movement from a Chilean C-130 Hercules aircraft during Exercise Salitre 2026 at Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, Chile, July 3, 2026. The exercise provided participating nations opportunities to integrate logistics, aviation and operational capabilities in a multinational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)