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    No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving [Image 5 of 5]

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    No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving

    ANTOFAGASTA, CHILE

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley 

    Air Forces Southern

    A Chilean air force forklift operator transports cargo as a loadmaster guides its movement from a Chilean C-130 Hercules aircraft during Exercise Salitre 2026 at Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, Chile, July 3, 2026. The exercise provided participating nations opportunities to integrate logistics, aviation and operational capabilities in a multinational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 21:27
    Photo ID: 9797948
    VIRIN: 260703-F-VD052-1102
    Resolution: 2400x1476
    Size: 676.42 KB
    Location: ANTOFAGASTA, CL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving
    No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving
    No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving
    No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving
    No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving

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    #Salitre2026

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