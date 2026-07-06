No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving

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A Chilean air force ground crew member pauses for a photo during flightline operations at Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, Chile, during Exercise Salitre 2026, July 2026. Salitre 2026 brings together partner nation air forces to strengthen interoperability through combined training and shared operational experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)