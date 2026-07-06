A Chilean air force ground crew member pauses for a photo during flightline operations at Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, Chile, during Exercise Salitre 2026, July 2026. Salitre 2026 brings together partner nation air forces to strengthen interoperability through combined training and shared operational experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 21:27
|Photo ID:
|9797946
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-VD052-1094
|Resolution:
|2357x2682
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|ANTOFAGASTA, CL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.