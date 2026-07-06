No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving

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A Chilean air force forklift operator transports cargo across the flightline at Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, Chile, during Exercise Salitre 2026, July 3, 2026. The Chilean-led exercise strengthens interoperability and reinforces partnerships among participating air forces from across the Americas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)