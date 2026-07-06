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    No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving [Image 1 of 5]

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    No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving

    ANTOFAGASTA, CHILE

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley 

    Air Forces Southern

    A Chilean air force forklift operator transports cargo across the flightline at Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, Chile, during Exercise Salitre 2026, July 3, 2026. The Chilean-led exercise strengthens interoperability and reinforces partnerships among participating air forces from across the Americas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 21:27
    Photo ID: 9797944
    VIRIN: 260703-F-VD052-1046
    Resolution: 2400x1599
    Size: 706.8 KB
    Location: ANTOFAGASTA, CL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving
    No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving
    No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving
    No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving
    No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving

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    #Salitre2026

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