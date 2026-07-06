A Chilean air force forklift operator transports cargo across the flightline at Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, Chile, during Exercise Salitre 2026, July 3, 2026. The Chilean-led exercise strengthens interoperability and reinforces partnerships among participating air forces from across the Americas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 21:27
|Photo ID:
|9797944
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-VD052-1046
|Resolution:
|2400x1599
|Size:
|706.8 KB
|Location:
|ANTOFAGASTA, CL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.