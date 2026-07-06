No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving

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The cargo ramp of a Chilean air force C-130 Hercules aircraft is lowered during cargo operations at Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, Chile, during Exercise Salitre 2026, July 3, 2026. Multinational logistics operations throughout the exercise enhance participating nations’ ability to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment in support of combined missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)