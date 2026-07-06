No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving

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A Chilean air force forklift operator loads cargo on a Chilean C-130 Hercules aircraft during Exercise Salitre 2026 at Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, Chile, July 3, 2026. Salitre 2026 is a Chilean-led multinational exercise that brought together partner nation air forces to strengthen interoperability, enhance readiness and improve combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)