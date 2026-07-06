A Chilean air force forklift operator loads cargo on a Chilean C-130 Hercules aircraft during Exercise Salitre 2026 at Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, Chile, July 3, 2026. Salitre 2026 is a Chilean-led multinational exercise that brought together partner nation air forces to strengthen interoperability, enhance readiness and improve combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 21:27
|Photo ID:
|9797947
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-VD052-1098
|Resolution:
|2400x1616
|Size:
|601.4 KB
|Location:
|ANTOFAGASTA, CL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No Load, No Launch: Chilean Ground Crews Keep Exercise Salitre Missions Moving [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.