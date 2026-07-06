Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony

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U.S Air Force Col. Nathan McClure, left, 336th Training Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Bob Wyman, 92nd Air Refueling Wing command chief, right, present Senior Airman Gabriel Droit, center, 92nd Operations Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, with a graduation certificate from the Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 1, 2026. ALS provides Airmen the skills and tools to mentor and lead Airmen as they step into the role of front-line supervisors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)