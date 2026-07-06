Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony

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The awards and presentations of Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E, sit upon a table during the ALS graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 1, 2026. ALS provides Airmen the skills and tools to mentor and lead Airmen as they step into the role of front-line supervisors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)