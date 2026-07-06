Members of Team Fairchild Honor Guard present the colors during the Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 1, 2026. Honor Guardsmen reflect the Air Force’s commitment to honor, tradition and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 18:22
|Photo ID:
|9797697
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-QA066-1018
|Resolution:
|5470x3639
|Size:
|6.69 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Gabriel Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.