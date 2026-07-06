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    Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

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    Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Award winners of the Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E pose for a group photo with Col. Nathan McClure, 336th Training Group commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Bob Wyman, 92nd Air Refueling Wing command chief, during the ALS graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 1, 2026. Award winners distinguish themselves through performance in academic achievement, leadership qualities and commitment to excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Clas Gabriel Conley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 18:22
    Photo ID: 9797703
    VIRIN: 260701-F-QA066-1077
    Resolution: 5281x3514
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Gabriel Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony
    Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony
    Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony
    Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony
    Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony
    Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony

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