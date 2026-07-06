Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Award winners of the Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E pose for a group photo with Col. Nathan McClure, 336th Training Group commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Bob Wyman, 92nd Air Refueling Wing command chief, during the ALS graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 1, 2026. Award winners distinguish themselves through performance in academic achievement, leadership qualities and commitment to excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Clas Gabriel Conley)