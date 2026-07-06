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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brenda Rodriguez, left, 92nd Operations Group senior enlisted leader receives a trophy from Senior Airman Nathaniel Warren, 92nd Communications Squadron network technician, right, during the Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 1, 2026. The trophy was awarded back to the first sergeants and senior enlisted leaders for winning a volleyball game against the ALS class. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)