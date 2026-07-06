U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brenda Rodriguez, left, 92nd Operations Group senior enlisted leader receives a trophy from Senior Airman Nathaniel Warren, 92nd Communications Squadron network technician, right, during the Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 1, 2026. The trophy was awarded back to the first sergeants and senior enlisted leaders for winning a volleyball game against the ALS class. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 18:22
|Photo ID:
|9797702
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-QA066-1053
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Gabriel Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.