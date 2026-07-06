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    Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

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    Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brenda Rodriguez, left, 92nd Operations Group senior enlisted leader receives a trophy from Senior Airman Nathaniel Warren, 92nd Communications Squadron network technician, right, during the Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 1, 2026. The trophy was awarded back to the first sergeants and senior enlisted leaders for winning a volleyball game against the ALS class. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 18:22
    Photo ID: 9797702
    VIRIN: 260701-F-QA066-1053
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Gabriel Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony
    Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony
    Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony
    Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony
    Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony
    Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School class 26-E graduation ceremony

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