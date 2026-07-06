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    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 5]

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    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Tonya Toche-Howard, Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, renders her first salute as commander during her assumption of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 17, 2026. The first salute represents the squadron welcoming its new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 15:33
    Photo ID: 9797298
    VIRIN: 260617-F-OV661-1063
    Resolution: 4618x3694
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nathan Call, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

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    Goodfellow AFB
    medical
    change of command

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