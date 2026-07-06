U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Tonya Toche-Howard, Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, renders her first salute as commander during her assumption of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 17, 2026. The first salute represents the squadron welcoming its new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9797298
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-OV661-1063
|Resolution:
|4618x3694
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nathan Call, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
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