Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Tonya Toche-Howard, Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, renders her first salute as commander during her assumption of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 17, 2026. The first salute represents the squadron welcoming its new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call)