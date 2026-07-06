Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

Photo By Staff Sgt. Nathan Call | U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Tonya Toche-Howard, incoming Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, seated on the right, listens to the proctor during her assumption of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 17, 2026. The assumption of command ceremony is a traditional event that symbolizes the transfer of authority of a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --The Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron conducted an assumption of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, June 17.

The assumption of command ceremony is a traditional event that symbolizes the transfer of authority. It serves as a public acknowledgement of the new commander’s leadership and reinforces the continuity of command within the unit.

The GOMRS welcomed incoming commander U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Tonya Toche-Howard to their mission of readiness and trusted care everyday. Toche-Howard was previously the commander of the 88th Medical Group Pediatric Services Flight at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

“The strength of this organization is not found in a building, a title, or a position—it is found in the people standing before me today,” said Toche-Howard. “As your commander, my commitment is simple, I will strive to lead with clear communication, transparency, and trust.”

The ceremony was presided over by Col. La Rita Abel, Goodfellow Medical Group commander, who passed the guidon to Toche-Howard, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of command authority and responsibility for the squadron's Airmen and mission.

Toche-Howard takes command of a squadron of over 200 military, civilian and contract staff that serve 11,500 beneficiaries and 14,000 students. Their vision is to be an engaged team committed to a healthy population.