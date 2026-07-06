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    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Nathan Call | U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Tonya Toche-Howard, incoming Goodfellow Operational Medical...... read more read more

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --The Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron conducted an assumption of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, June 17.

    The assumption of command ceremony is a traditional event that symbolizes the transfer of authority. It serves as a public acknowledgement of the new commander’s leadership and reinforces the continuity of command within the unit.

    The GOMRS welcomed incoming commander U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Tonya Toche-Howard to their mission of readiness and trusted care everyday. Toche-Howard was previously the commander of the 88th Medical Group Pediatric Services Flight at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

    “The strength of this organization is not found in a building, a title, or a position—it is found in the people standing before me today,” said Toche-Howard. “As your commander, my commitment is simple, I will strive to lead with clear communication, transparency, and trust.”

    The ceremony was presided over by Col. La Rita Abel, Goodfellow Medical Group commander, who passed the guidon to Toche-Howard, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of command authority and responsibility for the squadron's Airmen and mission.

    Toche-Howard takes command of a squadron of over 200 military, civilian and contract staff that serve 11,500 beneficiaries and 14,000 students. Their vision is to be an engaged team committed to a healthy population.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 15:33
    Story ID: 569504
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander, by SSgt Nathan Call, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

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    TAGS

    change-of-command
    goodfellow-afb
    medical

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