Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. La Rita Abel, left, Goodfellow Medical Group commander, passes the Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron guidon to Lt Col. Tonya Toche-Howard, right, incoming GOMRS commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 17, 2026. The passing of the guidon to Toche-Howard signifies her taking command of the GOMRS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call)