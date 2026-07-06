U.S. Air Force Col. La Rita Abel, left, Goodfellow Medical Group commander, passes the Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron guidon to Lt Col. Tonya Toche-Howard, right, incoming GOMRS commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 17, 2026. The passing of the guidon to Toche-Howard signifies her taking command of the GOMRS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9797284
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-OV661-1042
|Resolution:
|4622x3698
|Size:
|6.48 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
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