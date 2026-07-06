Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Tonya Toche-Howard, incoming Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, seated on the right, listens to the proctor during her assumption of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 17, 2026. The assumption of command ceremony is a traditional event that symbolizes the transfer of authority of a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call)