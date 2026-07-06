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    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 5]

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    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Tonya Toche-Howard, incoming Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, seated on the right, listens to the proctor during her assumption of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 17, 2026. The assumption of command ceremony is a traditional event that symbolizes the transfer of authority of a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 15:33
    Photo ID: 9797276
    VIRIN: 260617-F-OV661-1014
    Resolution: 4811x3849
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nathan Call, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

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    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

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    Goodfellow AFB
    medical
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