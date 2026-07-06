Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Tonya Toche-Howard, incoming Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, addresses attendees during her assumption of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 17, 2026. The GOMRS welcomed Toche-Howard to their mission of readiness and trusted care everyday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call)