(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Tonya Toche-Howard, incoming Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, addresses attendees during her assumption of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 17, 2026. The GOMRS welcomed Toche-Howard to their mission of readiness and trusted care everyday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 15:33
    Photo ID: 9797291
    VIRIN: 260617-F-OV661-1057
    Resolution: 4126x3301
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nathan Call, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander
    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    medical
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery