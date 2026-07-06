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    U.S. Marines, with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, Littoral Combat Force-24, and U.S. Sailors, with San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), load supplies. [Image 8 of 8]

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    U.S. Marines, with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, Littoral Combat Force-24, and U.S. Sailors, with San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), load supplies.

    VENEZUELA

    07.05.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    U.S. Marines, with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, Littoral Combat Force-24, and U.S. Sailors, with San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), load supplies onto a landing craft, utility, assigned to the Fort Lauderdale, during a supply delivery at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 08:43
    Photo ID: 9796328
    VIRIN: 260706-N-N3764-2010
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: VE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines, with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, Littoral Combat Force-24, and U.S. Sailors, with San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), load supplies. [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Sailors prepare for a landing craft, utility to approach the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026.
    A landing craft, utility approaches the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026.
    U.S. Sailors monitor a landing craft, utility as it approaches the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026.
    A landing craft, utility approaches the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026.
    A landing craft, utility approaches the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026.
    U.S. Sailors secure a landing craft, utility to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026.
    U.S. Marines, with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, Littoral Combat Force-24, and U.S. Sailors, with San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), load supplies.
    U.S. Marines, with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, Littoral Combat Force-24, and U.S. Sailors, with San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), load supplies.

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