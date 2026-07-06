Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines, with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, Littoral Combat Force-24, and U.S. Sailors, with San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), load supplies onto a landing craft, utility, assigned to the Fort Lauderdale, during a supply delivery at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)