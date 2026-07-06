Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors monitor a landing craft, utility as it approaches the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)