(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    A landing craft, utility approaches the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026. [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A landing craft, utility approaches the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026.

    VENEZUELA

    07.05.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    A landing craft, utility approaches the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 08:43
    Photo ID: 9796319
    VIRIN: 260706-N-N3764-2006
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 771.79 KB
    Location: VE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A landing craft, utility approaches the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026. [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Sailors prepare for a landing craft, utility to approach the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026.
    A landing craft, utility approaches the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026.
    U.S. Sailors monitor a landing craft, utility as it approaches the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026.
    A landing craft, utility approaches the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026.
    A landing craft, utility approaches the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026.
    U.S. Sailors secure a landing craft, utility to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026.
    U.S. Marines, with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, Littoral Combat Force-24, and U.S. Sailors, with San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), load supplies.
    U.S. Marines, with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, Littoral Combat Force-24, and U.S. Sailors, with San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), load supplies.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Venearthquake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery