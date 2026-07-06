U.S. Marines, with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, Littoral Combat Force-24, and U.S. Sailors, with San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), load supplies onto a landing craft, utility, assigned to the Fort Lauderdale, during a supply delivery at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 08:43
|Photo ID:
|9796326
|VIRIN:
|260706-N-N3764-2009
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|VE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines, with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, Littoral Combat Force-24, and U.S. Sailors, with San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), load supplies. [Image 8 of 8], by ENS Paul Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.