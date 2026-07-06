U.S. Sailors secure a landing craft, utility to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), at the port of La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 08:43
|Photo ID:
|9796323
|VIRIN:
|260706-N-N3764-2008
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|VE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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