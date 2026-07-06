U.S. Coast Guard responds to Super Typhoon Bavi

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An HC-130J Hercules aircrew from Air Station Barbers Point, Hawai’i, prestages on the tarmac in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, on July 6, 2026, loaded with ATON repair equipment and supplies and ready to fly assessments on approach to Guam. U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to assess aids to navigation, waterways, and channel conditions across the Marianas following Super Typhoon Bavi, working toward reopening ports to daylight operations as soon as it is safe to do so. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Nomar Proctor)