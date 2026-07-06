U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi assessments in Guam, and CNMI

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Members of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam conduct an overflight of Rota on July 7, 2026, to assess conditions. U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to assess aids to navigation, waterways, and channel conditions across the Marianas following Super Typhoon Bavi, working toward reopening ports to daylight operations as soon as it is safe to do so. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Whip Blacklaw)