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    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi assessments in Guam and CNMI [Image 11 of 13]

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    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi assessments in Guam and CNMI

    ROTA, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Lt. Whip Blacklaw 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Members of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam conduct an overflight of Rota on July 7, 2026, to assess conditions. U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to assess aids to navigation, waterways, and channel conditions across the Marianas following Super Typhoon Bavi, working toward reopening ports to daylight operations as soon as it is safe to do so. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Whip Blacklaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 04:49
    Photo ID: 9796178
    VIRIN: 260707-G-VW832-8079
    Resolution: 1500x2000
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: ROTA, MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    U.S. Coast Guard responds to Super Typhoon Bavi
    U.S. Coast Guard responds to Super Typhoon Bavi
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi assessments in Guam and CNMI
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi assessments in Guam and CNMI
    U.S. Coast Guard responds to Super Typhoon Bavi
    U.S. Coast Guard responds to Super Typhoon Bavi
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi assessments in Guam, and CNMI
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi assessments in Guam and CNMI
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi assessments in Guam and CNMI
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi assessments in Guam and CNMI
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi assessments in Guam and CNMI
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi assessments in Guam and CNMI
    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi assessments in Guam and CNMI

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    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi assessments in Guam and CNMI; ports remain closed to commercial traffic

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    TAGS

    Bavi, Typhoon, Response, Recovery, MTS

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