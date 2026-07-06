U.S. Coast Guard responds to Super Typhoon Bavi

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Members of the Incident Management Team conduct a planning meeting to determine next steps in the response and recovery efforts from Super Typhoon Bavi in Guam on July 7, 2026, to assess conditions. U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to assess aids to navigation, waterways, and channel conditions across the Marianas following Super Typhoon Bavi, working toward reopening ports to daylight operations as soon as it is safe to do so. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Sara Muir)