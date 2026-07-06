U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi assessments in Guam, and CNMI

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Members of Station Apra Harbor launch the 29-foot Response Boat-Small to assess Apra Harbor on July 7, 2026, to assess conditions. U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to assess aids to navigation, waterways, and channel conditions across the Marianas following Super Typhoon Bavi, working toward reopening ports to daylight operations as soon as it is safe to do so. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Calvin Hernandez)