U.S. Coast Guard members assess the rear range of Inner Apra Harbor on July 7, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to assess aids to navigation, waterways, and channel conditions across the Marianas following Super Typhoon Bavi, working toward reopening ports to daylight operations as soon as it is safe to do so. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Sara Muir)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 04:49
|Photo ID:
|9796184
|VIRIN:
|260707-G-IA651-8145
|Resolution:
|1500x2000
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi assessments in Guam and CNMI; ports remain closed to commercial traffic
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