Navy Medicine at Liberty State Park for INR 250

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260703-N-N1526-2002 Jersey City, N.J. (July 3, 2026) Navy Medicine military ambassadors take a group photo with Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, at the Navy Medicine booth during the International Naval Review 250 (INR 250) at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, July 3, 2026. INR 250 is the signature maritime event of America's 250th birthday, bringing together ships, service members, and partners from allied nations to celebrate the nation’s rich maritime legacy and global cooperation. Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)