Navy Medicine at Intrepid Museum for INR 250 in New York

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260703-N-N1526-1004 NEW YORK (July 3, 2026) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Onojakpor Gabriel Ogboru, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Fort Belvoir, shows a visitor how to operate a virtual reality simulator for Navy Medicine STEM careers at the U.S. Navy STEM booth at the Intrepid Museum during the International Naval Review 250 (INR 250) in New York, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Urban)