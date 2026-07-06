Navy Medicine at Intrepid Museum for INR 250 in New York

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260703-N-N1526-1003 NEW YORK (July 3, 2026) Capt. Tracey Giles, the deputy chief for the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps, assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, highlight Navy Medicine STEM careers with visitors at the U.S. Navy STEM booth at the Intrepid Museum during the International Naval Review 250 (INR 250) in New York, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Urban)