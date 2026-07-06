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    Navy Medicine at Intrepid Museum for INR 250 in New York [Image 3 of 7]

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    Navy Medicine at Intrepid Museum for INR 250 in New York

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    260703-N-N1526-1003 NEW YORK (July 3, 2026) Capt. Tracey Giles, the deputy chief for the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps, assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, highlight Navy Medicine STEM careers with visitors at the U.S. Navy STEM booth at the Intrepid Museum during the International Naval Review 250 (INR 250) in New York, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Urban)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 16:11
    Photo ID: 9795337
    VIRIN: 260703-N-N1526-1003
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 342.65 KB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Navy Medicine
    Navy250
    Freedom250
    INR250
    MM250

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