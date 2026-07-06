Navy Medicine at Intrepid Museum for INR 250 in New York

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260703-N-N1526-1001 NEW YORK (July 3, 2026) Lt. Christian Amankona, assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Detachment Bethesda, teaches a child how to perform CPR at the Intrepid Museum during the International Naval Review 250 (INR 250) in New York, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Urban)