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    Navy Medicine at Liberty State Park for INR 250 [Image 7 of 7]

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    Navy Medicine at Liberty State Park for INR 250

    JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    260703-N-N1526-2003 Jersey City, N.J. (July 3, 2026) Capt. Shauna O’Sullivan, a rheumatologist assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, shows a child how to use a stethoscope at the Navy Medicine booth during the International Naval Review 250 (INR 250) at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, July 3, 2026. INR 250 is the signature maritime event of America's 250th birthday, bringing together ships, service members, and partners from allied nations to celebrate the nation’s rich maritime legacy and global cooperation. Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo by Cmdr. Brandi Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 16:10
    Photo ID: 9795347
    VIRIN: 260703-N-N1526-2003
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 572.75 KB
    Location: JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    GALLERY

    Navy Medicine at Intrepid Museum for INR 250 in New York
    Navy Medicine at Intrepid Museum for INR 250 in New York
    Navy Medicine at Intrepid Museum for INR 250 in New York
    Navy Medicine at Intrepid Museum for INR 250 in New York
    Navy Medicine at Liberty State Park for INR 250
    Navy Medicine at Liberty State Park for INR 250
    Navy Medicine at Liberty State Park for INR 250

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    Navy Medicine
    Navy250
    Freedom250
    INR250
    MM250

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