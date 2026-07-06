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    Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander [Image 5 of 6]

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    Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, left, and German Air Force Lt. Col. Tom Doberschuetz, 3rd German Air Force Training Squadron commander, speak on the flightline in a Grob 120TP training aircraft as part of a leadership engagement at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 1, 2026. This event is part of an ongoing series of engagements between Luke Air Force Base and the 3rd German Air Force Training Squadron designed to strengthen partnerships, exchange ideas and support the continued development of military aviation training. Experiences like this reinforce a shared commitment to disciplined instruction and continuous improvement in preparing the next generation of military pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elias Carrero.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 16:20
    Photo ID: 9795314
    VIRIN: 260701-F-CQ970-1033
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander
    Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander
    Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander
    Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander
    Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander
    Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander

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