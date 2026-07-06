Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, left, and German Air Force Lt. Col. Tom Doberschuetz, 3rd German Air Force Training Squadron commander, speak on the flightline in front of a Grob 120TP trainer aircraft as part of a leadership engagement at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 1, 2026. Regular leadership engagements like this provide opportunities for commanders to discuss training priorities, share best practices and strengthen the enduring partnership between the U.S. Air Force and the German Air Force. These collaborative exchanges foster open dialogue and a shared dedication to mastering the fundamental aviation basics that drive pilot precision and long-term mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elias Carrero.)