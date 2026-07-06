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    Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander [Image 6 of 6]

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    Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, right, and German Air Force Lt. Col. Tom Doberschuetz, 3rd German Air Force Training Squadron commander, prepare for takeoff in a Grob 120TP trainer aircraft as part of a leadership engagement at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 1, 2026. Leaders from Luke Air Force Base and the 3rd German Air Force Training Squadron continue to build relationships that strengthen collaboration and advance military aviation training through ongoing professional exchanges. Exchanging perspectives between allied leaders helps identify opportunities to strengthen training programs and foster excellence in military aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elias Carrero.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 16:20
    Photo ID: 9795316
    VIRIN: 260701-F-CQ970-1083
    Resolution: 4825x3619
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander
    Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander
    Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander
    Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander
    Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander
    Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander

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