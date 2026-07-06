Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, right, and German Air Force Lt. Col. Tom Doberschuetz, 3rd German Air Force Training Squadron commander, prepare for takeoff in a Grob 120TP trainer aircraft as part of a leadership engagement at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 1, 2026. Leaders from Luke Air Force Base and the 3rd German Air Force Training Squadron continue to build relationships that strengthen collaboration and advance military aviation training through ongoing professional exchanges. Exchanging perspectives between allied leaders helps identify opportunities to strengthen training programs and foster excellence in military aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elias Carrero.)