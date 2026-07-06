Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, right, and German Air Force Lt. Col. Tom Doberschuetz, 3rd German Air Force Training Squadron commander, speak before a flight during a leadership engagement at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 1, 2026. This event is part of an ongoing series of leadership engagements between Luke Air Force Base and the 3rd German Air Force Training Squadron designed to strengthen partnerships, exchange ideas and support the continued development of military aviation training. Experiences like this reinforce a shared commitment to disciplined instruction and continuous improvement in preparing the next generation of military pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elias Carrero.)