Title: Luke Commander meets with 3rd German Air Force Commander

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, left, and German Air Force Lt. Col. Tom Doberschuetz, 3rd German Air Force Training Squadron commander, speak on a flightline as part of a leadership engagement at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 1, 2026. This engagement is one of several recurring exchanges between Luke Air Force Base and the 3rd German Air Force Training Squadron, providing commanders the opportunity to gain firsthand perspective, share professional insight and strengthen an enduring allied partnership. Building relationships between allied leaders today strengthens the trust, understanding and cooperation that support the future of coalition airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elias Carrero.)