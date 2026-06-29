U.S. Army and NATO Soldiers participate in Heat Wave All-Star Soccer clinic

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U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Philip Freeborn, Bemowo Piskie Training Area Mayor, with the 510th Regional Support Group, knocks a soccer ball with his chest during the All-Star Soccer Clinic at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 2, 2026. As part of the Armed Forces Entertainment program, Ashley Nicks, Domi Richardson, and Jamia Fields went on tour to give back to U.S. Soldiers serving in Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)