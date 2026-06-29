U.S. Army and NATO Soldiers participate in Heat Wave All-Star Soccer clinic

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U.S. Army, Croatian, Romanian, and British Soldiers with the NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland stand for a group photo with Ashley Nicks, Domi Richardson, and Jamia Fields after the All-Star Soccer Tour scrimmage match at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 2, 2026. As part of the Armed Forces Entertainment program, Ashley Nicks, Domi Richardson, and Jamia Fields went on tour to give back to U.S. Soldiers serving in Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)