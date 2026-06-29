U.S. Army and NATO Soldiers participate in Heat Wave All-Star Soccer clinic

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Jamia Fields, American professional soccer player, passes the soccer ball during the All-Star Soccer Clinic scrimmage match at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 2, 2026. As part of the Armed Forces Entertainment program, Ashley Nicks, Domi Richardson, and Jamia Fields went on tour to give back to U.S. Soldiers serving in Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)