Jamia Fields, American professional soccer player, passes the soccer ball during the All-Star Soccer Clinic scrimmage match at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 2, 2026. As part of the Armed Forces Entertainment program, Ashley Nicks, Domi Richardson, and Jamia Fields went on tour to give back to U.S. Soldiers serving in Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 09:25
|Photo ID:
|9794641
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-LX804-1088
|Resolution:
|3384x2257
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army and NATO Soldiers participate in Heat Wave All-Star Soccer clinic [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.