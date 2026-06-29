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    U.S. Army and NATO Soldiers participate in Heat Wave All-Star Soccer clinic [Image 4 of 6]

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    U.S. Army and NATO Soldiers participate in Heat Wave All-Star Soccer clinic

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Ronald Bell 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Spc. Shardwell Almicar, with the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group - Poland, goes after the soccer ball during the All-Star Soccer Tour scrimmage match at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 2, 2026. As part of the Armed Forces Entertainment program, Ashley Nicks, Domi Richardson, and Jamia Fields went on tour to give back to U.S. Soldiers serving in Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 09:24
    Photo ID: 9794642
    VIRIN: 260702-A-LX804-1109
    Resolution: 1699x1133
    Size: 569.82 KB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army and NATO Soldiers participate in Heat Wave All-Star Soccer clinic [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army and NATO Soldiers participate in Heat Wave All-Star Soccer clinic
    U.S. Army and NATO Soldiers participate in Heat Wave All-Star Soccer clinic
    U.S. Army and NATO Soldiers participate in Heat Wave All-Star Soccer clinic
    U.S. Army and NATO Soldiers participate in Heat Wave All-Star Soccer clinic
    U.S. Army and NATO Soldiers participate in Heat Wave All-Star Soccer clinic
    U.S. Army and NATO Soldiers participate in Heat Wave All-Star Soccer clinic

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    2-3 Field Artillery
    VCorps
    531st MCT
    StrongerTogether
    366thMPAD26
    NATO FLF Battle Group Poland

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