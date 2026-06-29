U.S. Army and NATO Soldiers participate in Heat Wave All-Star Soccer clinic

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U.S. Army Spc. Shardwell Almicar, with the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group - Poland, goes after the soccer ball during the All-Star Soccer Tour scrimmage match at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 2, 2026. As part of the Armed Forces Entertainment program, Ashley Nicks, Domi Richardson, and Jamia Fields went on tour to give back to U.S. Soldiers serving in Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)